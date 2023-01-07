4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $425,830

NEW HOME is underway and Similar to Photos! Greene's County's newest 8 lot subdivision is Matthew Mill Run! With nearly 1.5 acres each, there is plenty room for everyone! The 4 Bedroom ROSS features Front Load Garage, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, 10'x14' Rear Deck, Master Suite w/ 5 Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Transom Window, Double Bowl Vanity, LED Overhead Lights in all 4 Bedrooms, Open Oak Stairs w/Craftsman Rail Package, Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Island, Stainless Appliances, and Farmhouse Sink, Box Bay Window in Dining Nook, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, 2-Extra Windows in Great Room, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Septic system designed for 4 bedrooms occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!