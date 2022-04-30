 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $424,424

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $424,424

OPEN HOUSE 4/30 & 5/1 from 12-2. If you're looking for an incredibly spacious floorplan with high ceilings, oversized bedrooms, multiple flex spaces, and great outdoor living, then look no further! This home has been recently renovated to include new LVT flooring, refinished cabinets, and updated fans/fixtures. It was fully repainted and features a new refrigerator and dishwasher. The yard has been fully fenced in and retaining walls built to increase usable land. This spacious home is a show stopper - every design choice was thoughtfully made and the home shows beautifully. Take the opportunity to see this homestead - it is a stand out for any buyer looking to not have to lift a finger! Finding a 4 bedroom home in this pristine condition, with multiple flex areas at this price point is rare - contact your agent to request a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southwood rezoning hits bumps

Southwood rezoning hits bumps

The main road is in and open, the first two building permits have been issued and families who will live in the first village are now choosing lots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert