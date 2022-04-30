OPEN HOUSE 4/30 & 5/1 from 12-2. If you're looking for an incredibly spacious floorplan with high ceilings, oversized bedrooms, multiple flex spaces, and great outdoor living, then look no further! This home has been recently renovated to include new LVT flooring, refinished cabinets, and updated fans/fixtures. It was fully repainted and features a new refrigerator and dishwasher. The yard has been fully fenced in and retaining walls built to increase usable land. This spacious home is a show stopper - every design choice was thoughtfully made and the home shows beautifully. Take the opportunity to see this homestead - it is a stand out for any buyer looking to not have to lift a finger! Finding a 4 bedroom home in this pristine condition, with multiple flex areas at this price point is rare - contact your agent to request a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $424,424
