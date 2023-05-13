To Be Built and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Greene County. The NEW ROCKVILLE features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Side Load Garage, Quaint Front Porch, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, Upgraded Interior Doors, Laminate Floors on Entire First Floor, oak Stairs, Master Bath w/ 5Ft Shower, Transom Window, Double Bowl Vanity, Extra Windows in Great Room for Natural Light, Open Kitchen w/ 36" Wall Cabinets, Island w/ Overhang, Stainless Farmhouse Sink and Appliances, 10x12 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $422,050
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local cause-driven organizations rushed to defend activist and University of Virginia student Zyahna Bryant after a libertarian magazine publi…
Albemarle police said that James Allen Morris was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without incident on April 15
The victim was discovered Monday morning by her son who was visiting to check in on her, according to Charlottesville Police spokesperson Kyle Ervin.
The lockdown was triggered when a trespasser appeared on the Buford Middle School campus, the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
Family and friends went looking for the 17-year-old before finding him buried under several feet of sand in a hole dug on a back dune behind t…