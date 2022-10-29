NEW CONSTRUCTION in the beautiful Madison's Reserve subdivision. This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all with tons of living space, an upgraded kitchen, master on the main level, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, an unfinished basement, and so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $421,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Matthew Sean Farrell, 53, was the only child of a social worker and an Army commando turned French professor. He grew up near Farmville, spent several years after college in the U.S. Marines Corps and settled into a life of provoking the arts in Charlottesville.
Police appear to believe that those shots and their assailants likely knew each other.
Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, is charged with second degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony, police said.
The man was shot multiple times and died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Two female passersby were also struck. Both are in stable condition at UVa Medical Center.
The home improvement store's new location would be a mile from its competitor Lowe's.
Surveillance video taken on the afternoon of Oct. 18 and shared on social media created angst and anger among bicyclists and pedestrian activists as it showed a sedan traveling west on East High Street suddenly jerking out of its lane and into the cyclist's path near Hazel Street.
Court records indicate that Murphy had her first hearing Wednesday afternoon in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
BREAKING: Shane Dennis appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday morning in Albemarle County District Court on charges of displaying a noose for intimidation.
The boys face felony charges.
The deal is anticipated to close in January and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.