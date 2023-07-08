Welcome to this delightful home conveniently located near Route 29 in Greene County. Situated on a great lot backing up to woodlands , this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home enjoys minimal energy costs thanks to solar panels. The main floor is open concept living, with a powder room and an office. Upstairs are the bedrooms, full baths, and laundry -washer and dryer less than a year old. Primary suite has walk in closet. There is room to expand in the unfinished basement which includes rough in plumbing and walk out access to backyard. The kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, island and separate dining area. Spacious 2 car garage. Minutes from NGIC, North Fork Research Park and Charlottesville.