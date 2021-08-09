4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $419,000

This is your chance to live in the model home for Greenecroft subdivision. With attention to detail and showroom quality in mind, this home features 1st floor living, a whole house speaker system, wired security system, sun room, 10 ft ceilings in the living room, an open floor plan, and attached 2 car garage all on a corner lot. The upstairs is the upgraded addition of bonus/4th bedroom with full bath, while the finished basement offers space for a rec room, home office, and media room, as well as two unfinished utility rooms.