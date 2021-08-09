 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $419,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $419,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $419,000

This is your chance to live in the model home for Greenecroft subdivision. With attention to detail and showroom quality in mind, this home features 1st floor living, a whole house speaker system, wired security system, sun room, 10 ft ceilings in the living room, an open floor plan, and attached 2 car garage all on a corner lot. The upstairs is the upgraded addition of bonus/4th bedroom with full bath, while the finished basement offers space for a rec room, home office, and media room, as well as two unfinished utility rooms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert