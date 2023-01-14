 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $418,525

TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Greene County. The 4 Bedroom BROOKWOOD is situated on 1.38 Acres and features Attached Garage, Dimensional Roof, 10' x 16' Rear Deck, Upgraded Siding Accents, Upgraded Interior Doors, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Oak Stairs, Kitchen w/ 36" Wall Cabinets and Crown Molding, Granite Countertops, Island, Stainless Farmhouse Sink, Pantry Cabinet, Stainless Appliances, Master Bath w/Double Vanity, Garden Bath, Paddle Fan in Master Suite, Overhead LED Lights in 3 Bedrooms, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.

