4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $410,000

Immaculately maintained Colonial in the desirable community of Greenecroft! Convenient to Rt. 29, NGIC, Hollymead Town Center and Skyline Dr. Features include very large, functional kitchen with pantry, granite countertops and loads of cabinet space. Nice dining area with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main living area. Solar shades on all windows with ceiling fans in many rooms. Upstairs you will find extra large owner's bedroom with attached full bath, oversized walk-in closet and three other generously sized bedrooms. Dampers installed for even HVAC conditioning, speakers for sound system in living room and owner's bedroom. Laundry located near bedrooms and includes state of the art washer and dryer. Out back you will find a fenced-in yard with a nice patio for enjoying the late afternoon wind-down. Finished square footage does not include 440 Sq. foot garage.