 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $410,000

This pristine 2020 two-story home is situated in the back of popular Oxford Hills neighborhood. The home shows like new and features luxury vinyl plank flooring, large kitchen island, recessed lighting, stainless steal appliances and an amazing brand new Trex deck and poured concrete patio. Open living spaces, home office, 4 large bedrooms including a spacious master suite and bedroom level laundry. Private backyard with plenty of room to spread out. Full, unfinished basement with rough-in for full bathroom. You will love all the extras of this LIKE NEW home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert