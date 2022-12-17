4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $389,900

Like new home located in Oxford Hills minutes to 29 North. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms/3 baths, full finished basement with a full kitchen, Family room, a second Master Suite, an exercise room, and more. The main kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and an island. The spacious Master Suite offers a spacious walk in closet and a large Master Bath. The nice deck boasts maintenance free decking and railings and the stairs lead to a new concrete patio and a nicely hardscaped grilling area. This magnificent home features a two car garage and paved driveway. Carpets will be stretched and professionally cleaned before closing.