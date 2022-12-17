 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $389,900

Like new home located in Oxford Hills minutes to 29 North. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms/3 baths, full finished basement with a full kitchen, Family room, a second Master Suite, an exercise room, and more. The main kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and an island. The spacious Master Suite offers a spacious walk in closet and a large Master Bath. The nice deck boasts maintenance free decking and railings and the stairs lead to a new concrete patio and a nicely hardscaped grilling area. This magnificent home features a two car garage and paved driveway. Carpets will be stretched and professionally cleaned before closing.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle parents settle with state over mask mandate lawsuit

Albemarle parents settle with state over mask mandate lawsuit

“This settlement is a major step toward righting a wrong,” Seaman said. “The Youngkin administration tried to block the schoolhouse door to students with cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other serious health issues who needed peer masking in order to safely attend school in person.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert