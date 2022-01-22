 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $380,000

Freshly painted, move-in ready 2-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in Oxford Hills. Conveniently located near NGIC, airport, & 10.5 miles to Charlottesville. LPV throughout the first floor, open first floor design with combined kitchen and dining area. Granite countertops, stainless appliances & large kitchen island. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Laundry room on the second floor. Premium lot at the end of the cul-de-sack.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former mayor Nikuyah Walker honored at annual MLK event

Former mayor Nikuyah Walker honored at annual MLK event

“Of the potential things that I could be honored for, being honored by Black people and being aligned with Miss Lugo and the work that she did is an honor and I appreciate that the elders of the community thought of me,” Walker said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert