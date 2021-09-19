4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $379,900

Lovely Custom built ranch home with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths on a full finished basement in a great location & NO HOA's! Home sits on a large level corner lot with beautiful mountain views, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors & a lovely sun room overlooking the back yard. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, a spacious amount of counter space. Nice size Master bedroom, heated towel bars & heated floors in both the upstairs baths, a walk in double shower in master bath. The basement is spacious & open for entertaining, a kitchenette area, 4th bedroom, closet & a large full bath. There is also an additional room downstairs that would be great for an office or work out area. A covered front porch, deck & patio out back for entertaining. A 15x10 storage shed with electricity, paved driveway, extra parking, oversized garage. Cable-satellite connections, surround sound in master bedroom, master bath, hall bedroom, guest bath, sun room, garage. Central vacuum system on main level. Home is also wired for a generator. There is 2nd entrance off John Blvd for additional access to the back yard. Country living with city conveniences located just minutes from Food lion,Target, Kohl's, NGIC.