4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $375,000

This OXFORD HILLS 4 bed, 2.5 bath home, built in 2020, is METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED and move-in ready! Enter through the FRONT PORCH to experience a bright and OPEN FLOORPLAN featuring a DESIGNATED HOME OFFICE, EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, and an upstairs SPACIOUS PRIMARY SUITE with a WALK-IN CLOSET and ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH! Park your vehicle in the ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, grow a garden in the SUNNY YARD, and enjoy the convenient 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY thoughtfully located near each bedroom! Only 10 min. from Preddy Creek Trail Park & Chris Greene Lake Park, 12 min. from the Charlottesville Airport, & 20 min. from UVA/downtown Charlottesville!

