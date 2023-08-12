This 4-bed, 2.5-bath 1,440 fin sq ft Ryan Homes home is located on a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC and features a picturesque backyard complete with FRUITING APPLE TREES, blooming flowers, private WOODED VIEWS, a sunny PATIO, and newer COVERED BACK PATIO just perfect for lounging! Prepare meals in the EAT-IN KITCHEN with endless countertop space, stainless steel appliances, and ISLAND and enjoy a movie night in the SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM! Park your car in the ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE or within the PAVED DRIVEWAY and store your gardening tools in the SHED! Rest easy in the generously sized PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET and light-filled ensuite full bath while enjoying the CONVENIENCE of having a SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM, neighboring all bedrooms! Located just 10-15 minutes from Hollymead Town Center, the Charlottesville Airport, Preddy Creek Trail Park, and Chris Greene Lake Park as well as 20-30 minutes from UVA/the hospital, and the historic Downtown Mall! Open House SUNDAY 08/13 12-2PM!