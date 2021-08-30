4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $309,900

OPEN HOUSE 8-29-2021 1pm-3pm. Come on out and take a tour! Charming Cape Cod has been renovated with modern touches. With 1,580 sqft you'll have plenty of space to call home! Restored Pinewood flooring, new rear deck, new dual fuel HVAC, updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 updated bathrooms are some of the renovations. Unfinished basement allows for expansion and it already has a rough-in for a 3rd bathroom. Outside, you'll find plenty of sunny spots for a vegetable garden. Large 2 acre lot on one of the prettiest country roads in Greene Co. CenturyLink offers high-speed internet in this area.