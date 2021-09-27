4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $297,000

This charmer has something for everyone. Home is privately positioned back from the road and adjacent to neighboring farm, Original owners have meticulously maintained and recently updated this beautiful home. Main level offers open floorplan living with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Finished basement offers an additional bedroom, full bath, family/den, office area and workout room. Front and back yards are tastefully landscaped and fenced. Over 2400 finished square feet home in excellent condition.