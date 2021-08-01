4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $250,000

Fascinating historic farm house, circa 1790, on 2+ acres, with some modern conveniences while preserving the original charm. Enterfront door through a vestibule, with two living rooms or parlors, on either side of the staircase, along with two main floor bedrooms. Master suite is upstairs, with large full bathroom. Lower level is the typical English walk out basement with full bath, kitchen, dining area, family room, which is currently being used as a 4th bedroom, storage, laundry.