 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $250,000

Fascinating historic farm house, circa 1790, on 2+ acres, with some modern conveniences while preserving the original charm. Enterfront door through a vestibule, with two living rooms or parlors, on either side of the staircase, along with two main floor bedrooms. Master suite is upstairs, with large full bathroom. Lower level is the typical English walk out basement with full bath, kitchen, dining area, family room, which is currently being used as a 4th bedroom, storage, laundry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics
UVa

UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert