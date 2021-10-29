4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $874,900

Great custom built home located on cul-de-sac in Broken Island offers private, peace and quiet lifestyle. Great value at $154.84 per square foot. Spacious rooms through out, abundance of windows and incredible outdoor living space with view of Rivanna River. Main floor offers Foyer, Living Room, Formal Dining, spacious Kitchen/Breakfast Room, large Walk in Pantry, Master Suite with Sitting Area, 2 Walk -in Closets, Master Bath with separate vanities, Steam Shower, Whirlpool Tub, large Linen Closet; 2nd Bedroom Suite plus 1st Floor Laundry Room w/built-ins & half bath. 2nd Level provides Loft, 2 bedrooms with adjoining Jack and Jill bath, large walk in storage area, Cedar Closet. Terrace Level - Rec Room, B/R or craft, w/ attached full bath, Large Game Room. Outdoor living space: large front porch, rear screened porch w/waterfall below, large deck, Patio across rear of Terrace Level, Firepit deck & Rivanna River. Broken Island has a great Common Area space for residents only w/boat launch. 2 car garage w/built in Work Bench! FIREFLY FIBER in neighborhood. House connections this Winter. Private 2.66 acres! Convenient location - 14 mins. to I-64, 22 mins to Pantops, 45 mins to Short Pump! Listing agent - Owner/Agent.