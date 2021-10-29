 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $874,900

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $874,900

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $874,900

Great custom built home located on cul-de-sac in Broken Island offers private, peace and quiet lifestyle. Great value at $154.84 per square foot. Spacious rooms through out, abundance of windows and incredible outdoor living space with view of Rivanna River. Main floor offers Foyer, Living Room, Formal Dining, spacious Kitchen/Breakfast Room, large Walk in Pantry, Master Suite with Sitting Area, 2 Walk -in Closets, Master Bath with separate vanities, Steam Shower, Whirlpool Tub, large Linen Closet; 2nd Bedroom Suite plus 1st Floor Laundry Room w/built-ins & half bath. 2nd Level provides Loft, 2 bedrooms with adjoining Jack and Jill bath, large walk in storage area, Cedar Closet. Terrace Level - Rec Room, B/R or craft, w/ attached full bath, Large Game Room. Outdoor living space: large front porch, rear screened porch w/waterfall below, large deck, Patio across rear of Terrace Level, Firepit deck & Rivanna River. Broken Island has a great Common Area space for residents only w/boat launch. 2 car garage w/built in Work Bench! FIREFLY FIBER in neighborhood. House connections this Winter. Private 2.66 acres! Convenient location - 14 mins. to I-64, 22 mins to Pantops, 45 mins to Short Pump! Listing agent - Owner/Agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder
News

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder

After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Jury selection for rally trial to continue into third day
Latest News

Jury selection for rally trial to continue into third day

By the end of Tuesday, only ten of the initially sought 12-person jury panel had been selected. And a defense attorney complained to a judge about two defendants who are  representing themselves. “At some point we’re going to need to address how it's difficult for counsel to work next to pro se litigants. I have no idea what these two think they're doing.” 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert