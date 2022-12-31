4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $799,000

Stunning custom built water front home! Easy walk out to the water and water views throughout! This energy efficient home features single level living with an open floor plan made for entertaining. The first level boasts a gorgeous vaulted entryway, large home office with sitting area, master suite with attached bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath, vaulted great room with custom built fireplace and two sets of double doors that lead out to the sunroom and dining area, centrally located gourmet kitchen with all the upgrades and a walk in pantry featuring custom built shelving and electric outlets. The lower level boasts a family room, fourth bedroom, full bath and over 1,000 more sq ft of unfinished storage space that could be converted into additional living space. Two tankless on demand hot water heaters and many more extras and upgrades. The spacious screened in porch is the perfect spot to enjoy views and sunsets!