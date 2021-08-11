Custom well Built AND well Loved home with details worth seeing! This 4 bed/3.5 bath (master on the main level) home is situated on a little over 3 acres of complete privacy with a creek at the back of the property in the desirable Taylor Ridge Estates. Features include but not limited to : Open Concept Living room to Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of sitting throughout, Brazilian Cherry flooring in Dining Room, Ceramic tile in Kitchen and baths, Granite countertops, Heated floors in Master Bath, Custom Design Walk-In Closet, Built-In speaker system (inside and outside), Trex Decking on Back Deck off first floor, Recessed lighting throughout living spaces, TWO Fireplaces (wood burning main floor/gas logs in basement), Central Vacuum, Walkout Terrace level has a large Rec space for Entertaining, Custom Bar and a Newer Shed. New Invisible dog fence. HVAC and Well Pump New in 2019. Instant hot water system also replaced in 2019. Septic tank pumped on April 26, 2021. Only one other home on the street with woods in between the houses - Privacy and Luxury at an incredible Value! Taylor Ridge Estates is located within minutes to Food Lion, CVS Pharmacy, Tractor Supply, ACE Hardware, Pizza and More! Roughly 25 mins to Downtown CVille.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $679,000
