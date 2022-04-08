 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $658,500

LUXURIOUS TRANQUILITY - Is The Best Way To Describe This Gorgeous Waterfront Home! This Brick Estate Home w/Fin. Terrace Level Features Exquisite Appointments Throughout—Direct Reflections Of The Owner’s European Lifestyle. Accentuated By Rich Hardwoods, Custom Moldings & Finishes, Travertine Tile, Bay-Windowed Breakfast Nook Overlooking The Water, Formal DR, Natural Brick Gas FP, Lrg. Owner’s Ste w/Tray Ceiling & Walk-out To Water, Jacuzzi Spa, & Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Wall Oven-Bullnose Granite-Walk-in Pantry. Plus, Naturally Bright Terrace Level w/Walk-outs, Villa-Tile Metal Roof w/Copper Returns, Trane HVAC, Covered Trex Dining Deck, Pergola, Aggregate Walkway, Patio, Terraced Walk To Water & Dock– Plus, Breathtaking Sunset & Water Views!

