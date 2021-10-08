4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $650,000

LISTEN TO THE QUIET! Relax and enjoy life in this stunning quality built, Taylor Lyn Homes, Inc. custom home . Tucked away on a 5.92 acre waterfront lot in Fox Hollow, just 4 minutes to shopping & restaurants and a quick commute to Charlottesville. Enjoy fishing from your own private dock and firepit. This architecturally striking home has 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, bonus room/4th bedroom w/coffered ceiling, first level owners suite w/attached bath & 2 walk in closets + first floor laundry room. High ceilings throughout w/transom windows, wide trim with rosette plinth blocks, crown molding and chair rail, hardwood floors, formal DR, family rm w/built in bookcases, 2 sided gas fireplace with brick surround, window seat. Great kitchen w/Lime stone counter tops, birch cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, breakfast room with fireplace. Double, tilt sash windows throughout. 2 walk in attic storage areas. Lots of room to spread out with a side loading 3 car garage w/sink/work area, storage shed. Professionally landscaped with walkways & fenced garden area. Bring those rocking chairs for the large, stamped concrete front porch w/brick foundation and 16' x14' Screened porch off kitchen/breakfast room. Encapsulated crawl space.