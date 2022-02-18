Single level living and breathtaking views! Custom built Waterfront home loaded with upgrades. Open sunny floor plan with spacious gourmet kitchen featuring a commercial grade Wolfe range and hood, 72" Oak Kraftmaid cabinets, Baltic Brown Granite imported from Finland, hardwoods throughout, vaulted great room with wood burning fireplace and access to all season room with separate heat pump, dining room with access to the Trex deck with glass surround railing for unobstructed water views. First floor vaulted master with large attached bath. Terrace level an in law suite with eat in kitchen, bedroom, living room, laundry and full bath and office. Plenty of storage space on the lower level and walk up storage in the garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $649,000
