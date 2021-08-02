One of a kind property with an amazing home theater! The main level boasts a recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, white cabinets, granite and a live edge wood island. Large family room with gas fireplace and barn doors leading to the sun room. Two attached garages totaling over 1200 sq ft and featuring a built-in vacuum and power washer, storage cabinets, work benches, heating and cooling, commercial washer and dryer, and utility sink with granite surround. Upstairs the spacious master features a large bath with jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Third floor walk up attic with 630 sq. ft. of storage. Above the garage the owner has added a state of the art home theater and custom game room with a wet bar. The game room features reclaimed wood flooring and walls, a three-tap beer fridge, bar with granite top, custom built bar counter with vintage stools and Coca-Cola barrel and wall mounted tv. The home theater will blow you away - all custom designed with seating for 12. It includes sound proofing, a high def 4K projector, THX certified audio and video components and automated lighting system. Don't miss this opportunity to own a one of a kind home entertainment experience!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $634,900
