Looking for a perfect private getaway on the Rivanna River? Found it in this updated home in Broken Island. With a culdesac location and over three acres of land, this open concept home includes four bedrooms, two full baths, one additional powder room with over 2700 sq ft of living space. Cozy up in the large, bright, family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, sliding glass doors that open to a screened porch so you can enjoy the crisp fall air. Kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, two wall ovens, and huge pantry. First floor primary bedroom with en suite bath -soaking tub, separate shower, and custom built-in cabinets. Three large carpeted bedrooms - all with ample closets and full bathroom round out the upstairs. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. Screened porch and rear deck overlook the backyard with six foot aluminium fence. Additional features include a two-car garage attached via breezeway, full wrap-around front porch, paved driveway, new pedestrian door from the garage with steps to the fenced backyard, solar panels with backup battery, new LED recessed lights. Don't wait, make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.