4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $615,000

Looking for a perfect private getaway on the Rivanna River? Found it in this updated home in Broken Island. With a culdesac location and over three acres of land, this open concept home includes four bedrooms, two full baths, one additional powder room with over 2700 sq ft of living space. Cozy up in the large, bright, family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, sliding glass doors that open to a screened porch so you can enjoy the crisp fall air. Kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, two wall ovens, and huge pantry. First floor primary bedroom with en suite bath -soaking tub, separate shower, and custom built-in cabinets. Three large carpeted bedrooms - all with ample closets and full bathroom round out the upstairs. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. Screened porch and rear deck overlook the backyard with six foot aluminium fence. Additional features include a two-car garage attached via breezeway, full wrap-around front porch, paved driveway, new pedestrian door from the garage with steps to the fenced backyard, solar panels with backup battery, new LED recessed lights. Don't wait, make this home yours today!