4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $595,000

WATERFRONT with GREAT WATER! This 4 Bedroom waterfront, with new dock and deck on a larger lot won't last long! Especially when you add in a 2 car garage, primary bed and bath on the main level with another bedroom. Open living room, dining room, sunroom, and newly updated kitchen. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level, with ceramic tile in the 2nd full bath. The lower level boasts new carpet, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and fireplace. Ample room for a pool table as well. Must see!

