4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $501,795

JUST RELEASED: Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! The Genoa boasts 4 bedrooms, including a spacious main level owner’s suite with full bath AND a guest suite with full bath on the 1st Floor! Plus, an open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and expansive great room AND walk-out finished basement! Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Join the VIP List today and secure $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*