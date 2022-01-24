 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $475,000

Mini horse farm five minutes from Zions Crossroads and I64! Stately colonial situated on 10 plus acres with four bedrooms, three and a half baths, formal living room and dining room. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and ample cabinet space opens onto the family room with fireplace and accesses to the covered back porch. Fenced and mostly pasture with numerous out buildings including a run in, sheds and chicken coop and serene pond with fountain. This unique property needs some tlc and is priced accordingly. Close to shopping, dining and an easy commute to Charlottesville or Richmond!

