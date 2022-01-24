4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $464,575

NEW HOMESITES RELEASED: Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! The Columbia features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, full finished walkout basement, and 2-car garage for mid 2022 move-in. Plus, an open-concept design, massive owner’s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet, main level home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to select your favorite homesite & receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*