NEW HOMESITES RELEASED: Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! The Columbia features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, full finished walkout basement, and 2-car garage for mid 2022 move-in. Plus, an open-concept design, massive owner’s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet, main level home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to select your favorite homesite & receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $464,575
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Substitute teacher's windfall churned change in county finance procedures, processes.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
Lower speed limits, new signs and possible roundabouts are among ideas.
Property sale to put Cavalier Diner out of business.
“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
Arrest is fourth since November for threats against local schools.
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
Blue Ridge Health District reported 800 cases in 24 hours