Highly desirable Savannah model from Southern Development at The Villages at Nahor. 1.5 level detached home with two car garage. Two primary bedroom options on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large cabinets, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large screen porch that opens to a custom hard scape with generous side yards and back yard areas for year round enjoyment. Two additional bedrooms & full bath on 2nd level. Custom window blinds. Enjoy maintenance free living in this community designed for adults 55+. Local shopping area less than 1 minute away. Pool & club house directly across the street. HOA includes lawn care, gutter cleaning, trash, & access to amenity package featuring a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, & walking trails. HERS rated & Pearl Certified.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $459,000
