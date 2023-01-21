 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $459,000

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $459,000

Highly desirable Savannah model from Southern Development at The Villages at Nahor. 1.5 level detached home with two car garage. Two primary bedroom options on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large cabinets, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large screen porch that opens to a custom hard scape with generous side yards and back yard areas for year round enjoyment. Two additional bedrooms & full bath on 2nd level. Custom window blinds. Enjoy maintenance free living in this community designed for adults 55+. Local shopping area less than 1 minute away. Pool & club house directly across the street. HOA includes lawn care, gutter cleaning, trash, & access to amenity package featuring a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, & walking trails. HERS rated & Pearl Certified.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best lake towns to live in

The best lake towns to live in

Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert