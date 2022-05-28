 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $458,135

HOMESITE #22 SPECIAL: The Allegheny features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, full finished walkout basement, 9x14 Trex Deck and a 2-car garage for early Fall 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Firefly fiber internet available. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to receive $10,000 in CLOSEOUT SAVINGS!*

