4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $456,770

Nearing Completion! The 4 Bedroom ROSS with full length covered porch features a Side Load Garage, low maintenance Vinyl Siding w/ Wide window trim, Colonial Barn windows to take advantage of the beautiful setting, Master Suite w/ Garden Bath, Double Vanity, Laminate Flooring, Oak Stairs, Open Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Island w/ Seating Overhang, 36" Cabinets w/ Crown Trim, Boxed Window Bay in Dining Nook, Stainless Appliances, Extra Windows in Great Room, 10'x14' Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and Great Location just outside of Lake Monticello. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Interior photos are of a similar finished home. With acceptable contract up to 2.5% of the purchase price is available in seller paid closing costs PLUS up to $10,000 toward rate buy down, if using the builder's trusted lender and settlement agent.Contact Agent for Details!