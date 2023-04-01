OPEN HOUSE April 8th ~ 1:00-3:00PM. Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - The ROSS w/ full length covered features a Side Load Garage, low maintenance Vinyl Siding w/ Wide window trim, Colonial Barn windows to take advantage of the beautiful setting, Master Suite w/ Garden Bath, Double Vanity, Laminate Flooring, Oak Stairs, Open Kitchen, Quartz Counters, Island w/ Seating Overhang, 36" Cabinets w/ Crown Trim, Boxed Window Bay @ Dining Nook, Stainless Appliances, Extra Windows in GR, 10'x14' Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and Great Location near Palmyra CVS. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms accommodates 6 occupants. Contact Agent for Details!