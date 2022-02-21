 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $439,900

NEW PRICE!!  MUST SEE!!  Gorgeous 1 level living with finished terrace!  4 beds, 3 full baths, 2800+ square feet, one owner home that feels practically brand new!  Generous great room opens beautifully to the dining and gourmet kitchen. Featuring ample maple cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and ss apps.  Master suite delights with private entrance to deck, walk-in closet, oversized double vanity top, tiled shower, water closet & more.  9' ceiling height thru-out, gas fireplace, low maintenance floors and archways.  Enjoy the 1/2 acre lot with wooded private views from both the covered front and back porches.  Possible in-law suite in terrace level with 4th bedroom, full bath and plumbed for a wet bar.  Storage room too.  Built Smart Technology and indoor/outdoor speaker system. Rough-ins in place to add your dream wet bar in the Terrace Level. In addition to surround sound speakers added to your rec room. Builder's warranty will transfer to the new owner.  No HOA!  Don't Miss OUT!

