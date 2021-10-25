 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $439,000

Architecturally Striking 4 bedroom, 3 full bath Ranch. Nothing ordinary about this home. Great open floor plan with cathedral ceilings a custom designed gas log fireplace, gleaming hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Split BR design, formal dining room w/chair rail, Vaulted master w/adjoining sun room/office, 2 closets, Large master BA with separate vanities, seated shower, Jacuzzi. Kitchen features: Stunning Chef's kitchen, Beautiful Cherry Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting, work station, 2 pantries. Laundry room with large sink and built in cabinets. Car buffs delight, a unique oversized 3 car garage with shelving. Paved oversized driveway. Screened porch and rear deck. Landscaped with landscape lighting. Matching Shed for extra storage. Recently replaced: Washer/Dryer 12/2019, Hot water heater 7/2019, All HVAC equipment 11/2020, leaf filter on all gutters 8/2021, Driveway sealed 6/2021, 2 garage door openers 5/2021

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert