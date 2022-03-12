4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $412,875

NEW HOMESITES RELEASED: Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! The Allegheny features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, full finished walkout basement, 9x14 Trex Deck and a 2-car garage for mid 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to select your favorite homesite & receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
New leader comes from Ohio State University
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.