4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $409,530

TO BE BUILT Ross model with front porch, dormers, side load garage, Elevation D with wide window trim instead of shutters and shake siding in some sections and 10x14 rear deck finish the exterior upgrades. LVP flooring in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, nook and master bathroom, 2 extra windows in the great room, Kitchen with granite counters, 2x4 island, 42" upper cabinets, stainless appliances, box bay window in the nook, oak stairs with craftsman rail package, master bath with 5' fiberglass shower with glass door and transom window above, double bowl vanity, LED lights in all 4 bedrooms and pull down attic stairs for storage finish off this home. No HOA or water/sewer fees. Spring completion!