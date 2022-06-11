 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $406,355

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR AUGUST 2022 MOVE-IN in Fluvanna’s most popular new single family home community, Island Hill! Built on a private wooded, cul-de-sac lot, this brand new Allegheny floorplan features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage plus a spacious owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Luxury vinyl planking throughout the entire open-concept main level featuring a gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with light cabinetry, large island, granite countertops, gas cooking and stainless appliances. 10x10 concrete back patio. Firefly fiber internet available. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. $5,000 in closing cost assistance!*

