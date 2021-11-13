4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $397,550

Construction is Underway ~ Similar Home shown here with brick upgrades. The 4 Bedroom ROSS w/ Front Load Garage will be Vinyl w/ Wide Window Trim vs shutters, Colonial Barn windows, Master Suite with Garden Bath, Double Vanity, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Oak Stairs, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops, 8' Kitchen Island w/ seating overhang, 36" Cabinets w/ Crown Trim, Boxed Window Bay in Dining Nook, Stainless Appliances, Extra Windows in Great Room, 10'x14' Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and great location, just outside the town of Palmyra. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!