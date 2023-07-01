There is so much to love about this home! The solar array on this house keeps the utility bills very low!! This four bedroom, 2.5 bath house is well appointed with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with LED recessed lighting, family room with stone surround fireplace, large master bedroom and bath with soaking tub and designer lighting, convenient 2nd floor laundry, conditioned garage, covered front porch and rear deck, Kinetico water filtration system, private back yard with raised garden and storage shed and NO HOA! Call your Realtor today for an appointment to view this nice offering.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $394,900
