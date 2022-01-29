 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $391,910

To Be Built and Similar to Photos, The 4 Bedroom ROSS w/ Side Load Garage, Quaint Front Porch w/ Upgraded Prefinished Wood Columns, Upgraded Siding Accents, Dimensional Shingles, Wide Window Trim vs Shutters, Master Suite w/ 5ft Fiberglass Shower and 4010(Double Hung) Window, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on First Level, Except in Great Room has Carpet, Open Stairs with Craftsman Rail package, Open Kitchen with Boxed Bay Window in Dining Nook, Smooth Top Electric Range and Microwave, Dishwasher, Extra Windows in Great Room for Natural light, 2-Tone Paint, 10'x14' Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

