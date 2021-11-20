 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $390,450

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $390,450

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $390,450

Construction is Underway ~ Similar to Photos, The 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Attached Garage, The BROOKWOOD features Upgraded Siding Accents, Master Suite w/ Sitting Room, Paddle Fan, Garden Bath, Double Vanity, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on First Floor, Except Great Room, Oak Stairs, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island, 36" Cabinets w/ Crown Trim, Pantry Cabinet, Dining Nook, Stainless Appliances, LED Overhead Lights in 3 Bedrooms, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage! Great location, just outside the town of Palmyra. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert