Available Now for the Holidays! This dynamic Cedar sided 2688 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home lives large and comfortable. With 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level and a huge owner's suite with sitting area, loft, library alcove and bedroom / bath on the 2nd level, creates flexible family space for modern lifestyles. The open loft overlooks a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with wood stove insert. Skylights brighten the space. Efficient and Beautiful. Interior upgrades include appliances, 3/4 inch hardwood floors and fresh paint while the exterior has fresh stain, along with chimney and the large rear deck. This home has large rooms and ample closet space, an over sized garage with 220 amp service and a paved circular driveway for added parking and convenience. Location is easy in and out. Close to Beach 2, the golf course and Pub, CVS and restaurants at the Slice Gate. The marina and main gate area amenities are also nearby. Unique and Charming, you'll love this home for daily life and entertaining options.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $385,000
