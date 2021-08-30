 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $374,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $374,900

Reduced $5000 to $374900. Large family home near Marina and winter water view . 4 bedrooms w/vaulted ceiling, large great room, sunroom,or office, large gourmet kitchen, and screened porch all very op-en with great flow w/private wooded fenced yard . Unfinished lower level & 2 car garage. New hvac unit and buyer premier upgrade warranty included for buyers. 350 acre lake for swimming ,boating enjoy tennis, basketball, playgrounds, soccer, baseball, 5 beaches, and if choose pool & golf. all in neighborhood. 20 mins to Charlottesville and easy commute to Richmond. Zillow estimate has error immaculate 2688 sq ft should be $380k. You deserve this lifestyle change. Please wear mask inside because of delta variant, and us e sanitizer supplied For open house bring this ad with you

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Talk of making Crozet a town continues
Local Government

Talk of making Crozet a town continues

“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert