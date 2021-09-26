4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $359,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 26TH SEPT. 1-4. Reduced $20,000 to $359,900. Large family home near Marina and winter water view . 4 bedrooms w/vaulted ceiling, large great room, sunroom or office separate entrance, large gourmet kitchen, and screened porch all very open with great flow w/private wooded fenced yard . Unfinished lower level & 2 car garage. New hvac unit & buyer premier upgrade warranty included for buyers. Carpet will be replaced upstairs and bedrooms repainted if desired . 350 acre lake for swimming ,boating enjoy tennis, basketball, playgrounds, soccer, baseball, 5 beaches, and if choose pool & golf. all in neighborhood. 20 mins to Charlottesville and easy commute to Richmond. You deserve this lifestyle change. Please wear mask because delta variant & use sanitizer supplied. Bring ad for access lake