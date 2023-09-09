NEW TO THE MARKET! Open House Sun 9/10 1-4PM. Built 2022, almost NEW beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Lake Monticello with all amenities to enjoy! Quiet cul-de-sac street with spacious wooded reserve area in back, enjoy nature and plenty of outdoor space for gardening, play and entertaining. This lovely home offers MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE with ceiling fan, walk-in closet and bath. Easy open-concept design with light filled living room, half-bath, modern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space & eat-in island. Upgraded LVP flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining & half bath. Dining area has sliding patio door opening to 10 x 12 deck overlooking spacious backyard and private wooded area. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, one w/ nice walk-in closet, full hall bath, generous laundry room, extra storage closets, LED lighting, pull down attic stairs for storage. Large two car garage with door opener, worktable and side pedestrian door. Appliances, roof, systems are all under 2 years old!! Enjoy the Lake amenities including golf, lake access, beaches, pool, boat launch & docks, play areas, pickleball, tennis, clubhouse, ball field and more. Close to schools, shopping and gate access. Don't miss this one!