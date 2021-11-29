COME VISIT THIS BRAND NEW LISTING OPEN SUNDAY 11/28 2-4PM! Updated, renovated, sun drenched home at amenity-filled Lake Monticello. This one is a true must see! Updated top to bottom, you're sure to be impressed by the chef's kitchen with new butcher block countertops, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, double door pantry closet and stainless appliances. Bayed breakfast area opens to a nice size deck ideal for entertaining and steps down to a level user-friendly yard. Generously sized family room with custom built-ins surrounds a gas fireplace. Formal dining room. Sun drenched two story foyer with palladium window. Updated baths including a luxury owners suite bath: dual sinks, soaker tub with tile surround and floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass door - A TRUE WOW! New bedroom carpeting. New hardwood flooring in the upper level hall and master suite complete with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of storage including a 16x12 storage shed out back and a two-car garage with built-in shelving. New dual zone HVAC systems. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $355,000
