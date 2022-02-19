4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $348,531

PRE-SOLD! Popular Montego floor plan with upgrades galore! LVP flooring and 9 foot ceilings throughout the main level living areas, great room with gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen with 42" cabinets with crown molding, island, stainless appliances, custom kitchen backsplash and double bowl sink. First floor master with vaulted ceiling with fan, master bath with double bowl vanity, 3x5 tile shower with 2 wall niches and shower with glass door and linen closet. Convenient 1st floor laundry room. Welcoming front porch, wide window trim package and around back you’ll find a 10x10 screened porch with ceiling fan, 10x10 rear deck and flood lights with motion sensors. Craftsman rail leads you upstairs where you'll find 3 bedrooms with LED lights, full bath and pull down attic stairs. Upgraded select construction on all cabinets, elongated adult height toilets in all bedrooms, and upgraded carpet padding. Photos are of a similar completed model. We have 3 spec homes available in MLS.