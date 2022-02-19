PRE-SOLD! Popular Montego floor plan with upgrades galore! LVP flooring and 9 foot ceilings throughout the main level living areas, great room with gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen with 42" cabinets with crown molding, island, stainless appliances, custom kitchen backsplash and double bowl sink. First floor master with vaulted ceiling with fan, master bath with double bowl vanity, 3x5 tile shower with 2 wall niches and shower with glass door and linen closet. Convenient 1st floor laundry room. Welcoming front porch, wide window trim package and around back you’ll find a 10x10 screened porch with ceiling fan, 10x10 rear deck and flood lights with motion sensors. Craftsman rail leads you upstairs where you'll find 3 bedrooms with LED lights, full bath and pull down attic stairs. Upgraded select construction on all cabinets, elongated adult height toilets in all bedrooms, and upgraded carpet padding. Photos are of a similar completed model. We have 3 spec homes available in MLS.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $348,531
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t…
In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”
So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members.
"She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down."
Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Beverly Mallon, a resident of Orange, Virginia, prepared herself for a huge spike in positive COVID cases during D…
Per the release, the county police believe it to be an isolated incident with no known connection between the suspect and the vehicle’s owner.
When Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert approached his rowing coach about starting a snow removal crew to help people, especially those…