4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $347,500

OPEN HOUSE 12/5 from 2-4PM. This home has all the comfort and space you are looking for, with tons of charm and flair! Numerous upgrades have been completed including new oak hardwood floors throughout the first floor, granite counters in the kitchen and hall bath, and luxury vinyl tile on the terrace level. The family chef will thoroughly enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen, especially using the new Frigidaire range with induction cooktop and air fryer convection oven. The elegant owner's bedroom is vast and has an amazing 8x8 square foot owner closet. If ample space is what you're looking for, look no further! The family room can be used for multiple purposes, currently being used as a work-from-home office with high speed internet. The side-facing garage has plenty of space for your vehicles and extra storage. You will have lots of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors on the deck and the pea gravel patio with fire pit while listening to the bubbling of the creek at the edge of the property. All this plus almost an acre of land at the Lake! Don't pass up this golden opportunity to own a home that has all that you could ever want...and the owners are including a 14-month home warranty!