4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $347,225

TO BE BUILT NEAR THE MAIN GATE! "THE MONTPELIER" model with upgraded exterior, vaulted front porch and some shake siding. Interior boasts laminate floors on the main level, a spacious great room, kitchen with upgraded 36" cabinetry with crown molding, 2x4 island, stainless steel smooth top range, dishwasher, and microwave and angled bay window in the breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find the four bedrooms and convenient laundry room. Master bath has a 5' walk in shower. Pull down attic stairs with storage, 10x14 rear deck, and 2 car garage. We have other lots and floor plans available. Photos are of a similar completed model. Call Agent for Details!

